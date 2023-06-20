LENOWISCO PDC Receives $60,000 in ARC Funds

Last Thursday, the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) announced nearly $2.5 million in awards through READY LDDs, one of four tailored tracks under ARC’s capacity- building initiative, READY Appalachia. The awards help 26 Local Development Districts (LDDs) including the LENOWISCO Planning District Commission, who receives $60,000, representing nine Appalachian states expand staffing and capacity to better support their communities in identifying, […]