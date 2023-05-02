LENOWISCO, U.Va. Complete Flood Resiliency Plan

The University of Virginia’s Virginia Flood Resilience Initiative and the LENOWISCO Planning District Commission have recently released a “roadmap” to help inland areas prepare for floods and their aftermath. Featuring a flood hazard dashboard that helps communities assess risk, the plan targets regions that historically have lacked the resources to devote to flood resilience planning. Led by the Weldon Cooper […]
