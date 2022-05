Suzann Moore of Kingsport, Tenn. was named to the Dean’s List for the Spring 2022 semester at Alice Lloyd College in Pippa Passes, Ky. The Dean’s List is an academic honor awarded to students taking fifteen credit hours or more, who achieved a semester GPA of 3.25-3.74 on a 4.0 scale. Moore is a freshman majoring in Sports and Fit­ness […]