Local Student Receives Degree from Radford University

Sydney M Gillenwater of Nickelsville graduated from Radford University with a Bachelor of Science in sociology at spring commencement ceremonies. Radford University presented 1,165 undergrad­uate and graduate degrees during spring 2022 com­mencement exercises. On May 6, 250 graduate de­grees were awarded during a hooding ceremony at the Dedmon Center on campus in Radford. On May 7, 915 degrees were presented […]