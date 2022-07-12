Local Student Receives Degree from Radford University

Sydney M Gillenwater of Nickelsville graduated from Radford University with a Bachelor of Science in sociology at spring commencement ceremonies. Radford University presented 1,165 undergraduate and graduate degrees during spring 2022 commencement exercises. On May 6, 250 graduate degrees were awarded during a hooding ceremony at the Dedmon Center on campus in Radford. On May 7, 915 degrees were presented […]
