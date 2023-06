Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal crash in Scott County. The crash occurred Tues­day, May 30, 2023 at 3:50 p.m. on Route 713, ap­proximately 2 miles west of Route 711 in the Stan­ley Valley community. A 1999 Toyota 4Runner was traveling west on Route 713 when it ran off the right side of the road. The vehicle overcorrected, ran […]