Midway Memorial UMC to Host 50th Anniversary Service

Fifty years ago, four churches consolidated to form a brand new church serving people living in and around the Midway community. Prior to 1973, the Midway Circuit of the United Method­ist Church’s Holston Conference featured four separate churches – Farley’s Chapel, Mc­Connell’s Memorial, Morgan’s Chapel and Mount Pleasant – that ministered to the spiri­tual needs of the com­munity. Declining member­ship […]