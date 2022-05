Ciara Kegley (left) was crowned Miss Gate City 2022 at the 25th annual Miss Gate City Pageant held Saturday, April 30 at Gate City High School. Other finalists included first runner-up - Maycee Christian, second runner-up - Macey Mullins and third runner-up - Haven Weems. The pageant was sponsored by the Gate City Chapter of Family, Career, & Community Leaders […]