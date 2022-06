As Virginia Ag Week kicked off on Monday, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced 11 projects that would share in $214,000 in state funds for infrastructure devel­opment to support local food and farming sys­tems. Included in the gov­ernor’s announcement on June 13 was $25,000 to design and build a farmers market in Nickelsville. According to Nickelsville Mayor Danny Dixon, the town is […]