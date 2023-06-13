Opioid Authority Considers Funds for Regional Youth Treatment Facility

committee of the Virginia Opioid Abate­ment Authority (OAA) voted to recommend more than $23 million in awards to 76 Vir­ginia cities and coun­ties in a meeting held last Friday.The vote represents the first ma­jor allocation of awards from the OAA since Vir­ginia received its first set of national settle­ment payments from manufacturers and dis­tributors of prescription opioids last year. The […]