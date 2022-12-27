The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) recently received the Virginia Asphalt Association’s 2021 Pavement Award. The recognition is for maintenance paving located on Interstate 77 in Wythe County between mile markers 25 and 29. It scored the highest for all maintenance projects in 2021. The project team includes VDOT Construction Engineer James Parsons, P.E., Area Construction Engineer Brian Plummer, P.E., […]