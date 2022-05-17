Phlebotomy Grads

Mountain Empire Community College recently received notification that several students successfully completed both their board certification exam with The National Phlebotomy Association. Those earning their certification include (front) Christina Hurd, Jasmine Ramey, Megan Mickles, Santana McMurray, (back) Jarred Bush, Heather Hemphill, Miressa Ashley, Shelby Ward and Halie Owens. Congratulations to the newly certified phlebotomists.