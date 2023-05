Mountain Empire Older Citizens has post­poned the 47th Annual Walkathon to Sunday, May 21. The event, which benefits MEOC’s Emer­gency Fuel Fund for the Elderly, was initially set for May 7. However, with a forecast for rain, organizers canceled the event that morning. A thunderstorm arrived about the time registra­tion should have begun. The location for the May 21 Walkathon […]