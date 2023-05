The Griffin-Fla- nary Reunion begins at noon on Saturday, June 10 at the Grogan Park Gazebo in Gate City. Lunch is served at 12:30 p.m. The McConnell Reunion is slated for Saturday, June 10 be­ginning at noon at the Senior and Community Building at Keith Me­morial Park in Nick­elsville. Food is catered by Food City of Weber City. The 47th […]