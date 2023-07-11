Rotary Installs New Officers, Directors for 2023-2024

Rotary Area 13 Gov­ernor Milton Carter pre­sided over an induction ceremony held June 27 for the 2023-24 Rotary Club of Scott County’s slate of officers and di­rectors. New officers include president – Rick Miller, president-elect - Tucker Barker, president nomi­nee - Wayne McClel­land, secretary - Earline Lane, treasurer - Chris Edwards, and club com­munications officer - Cindy Coates. Other members […]