Rotary Installs New Officers, Directors for 2023-2024

Rotary Area 13 Governor Milton Carter presided over an induction ceremony held June 27 for the 2023-24 Rotary Club of Scott County’s slate of officers and directors. New officers include president – Rick Miller, president-elect - Tucker Barker, president nominee - Wayne McClelland, secretary - Earline Lane, treasurer - Chris Edwards, and club communications officer - Cindy Coates. Other members […]
