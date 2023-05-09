Rye Cove Grad Selected to Speak at MECC Graduation

Mountain Empire Community College will hold its 50th commencement ceremony Friday, May 12 at 6 p.m. at the Big Stone Gap campus. The Class of 2023 includes 585 graduates, who have earned 790 academic awards including 119 Associate of Arts & Sciences degrees, 146 Associate of Applied Science degrees, 143 Certificates and 382 Career Studies Certificates. Graduates participating in the […]
