School Board Approves $60M Proposed Budget

The Scott County School Board approved its FY24 proposed budget at their regularly scheduled meeting last week, which includes a large increase in the amount of local funding required to meet the state’s Standards of Quality. Meeting at 6:30 p.m. at the Scott County Career and Technical Center, all six board members, David Templeton, Steve Sallee, Linda Gillenwater, Bill Houseright, […]
Sorry! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!