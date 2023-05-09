School Board Approves $60M Proposed Budget

The Scott County School Board approved its FY24 proposed bud­get at their regularly scheduled meeting last week, which includes a large increase in the amount of local fund­ing required to meet the state’s Standards of Quality. Meeting at 6:30 p.m. at the Scott County Ca­reer and Technical Cen­ter, all six board mem­bers, David Templeton, Steve Sallee, Linda Gil­lenwater, Bill House­right, […]