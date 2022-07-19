Scott County Completes DRIVE 2.0 Tourism Campaign

On July 18, Gov. Glenn Youngkin an­nounced that 27 Vir­ginia communities will launch new tourism programs intended to bolster local economies. These programs and plans were developed through Virginia Tour­ism Corporation’s (VTC) DRIVE 2.0 State Tour­ism Plan Implementa­tion Workshops, where community stakehold­ers focus on developing or enhancing tourism promotion, product de­velopment, and advo­cacy strategies, includ­ing specific action steps, success factors, […]