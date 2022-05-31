Scott County to be Featured on Real Virginia Program

By LMCCarty | on May 31, 2022

This July, Virginia Farm Bureau’s Real Virginia television program will highlight Scott County as part of its County Close-up segment. Each month, the feature focuses on a different Virginia county and provides an in-depth look at the area from an agricultural perspective. Burke Moeller, video producer for Farm Bureau, will interview local farmers and others to explore the role agriculture […]

