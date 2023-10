On Friday, Oct. 13, Sen. Todd Pillion will host the Southwest Virginia (SWVA) Veterans Breakfast and Expo at the Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center in Abingdon from 8:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. The expo will feature a variety of health screenings offered by Ballad Health, oral health services provided by the Appalachian Highlands Community Dental Center, vision and hearing tests […]