Smokers, Growers React to Latest Cannabis Legislation

The medical canna­bis market is thriving in Virginia, while the fu­ture of recreational can­nabis, including hemp, is hazier. Cannabis advocates and smokers are dis­appointed after a 2022 General Assembly ses­sion which saw lawmak­ers fail to expedite rec­reational cannabis sales and propose penalties for possessing amounts over 2 pounds—despite lawmakers making it easier to get a medical cannabis card. “I think […]