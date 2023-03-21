Spots Open in Academic ‘Pandemic Recovery’ ENGAGE Virginia

By LMCCarty | on March 21, 2023

Chloe Hawkins
Capital News Service

There are still some spots remaining in a new academic program that aims to support Virginia public school students after the im­pact of COVID-19 on education, although a majority have been filled. The Virginia De­partment of Education and Graduation Alli­ance launched “EN­GAGE Virginia’’ last month. ENGAGE Vir­ginia will help students with learning and at­tendance issues after the effects of the […]

Sorry! An active online subscription is required to access this content.

Please login below or Subscribe today!