Summer P-EBT Benefits to be Issued to School-Age Children in Virginia

The Virginia De­partment of Social Ser­vices (VDSS) will issue Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer (P- EBT) program benefits of $120 to households with eligible children in grades K-12 beginning July 22. P-EBT is a federal program created in spring 2020 to supple­ment school meals that students missed while schools were closed or placed on part-time at­tendance schedules due to COVID-19. The […]