Evie is the Baby Sprouts top reader for November at the Scott County Public Library. The library offers a Baby Sprouts class for two-year-olds every Tuesday and Thursday, from 11:30 a.m. to noon. A second Baby Sprouts class for children under two is held Fridays, from 11:30 a.m. to noon. For more information, contact Karla Harris at 386-3302.