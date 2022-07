A trio of Southwest Virginia residents who distributed pressed pills containing fentanyl and are linked to teenage overdoses that occurred in Wise County, pled guilty recently in U.S. District Court in Abing­don. Paul Mason Perkins, 20, of Big Stone Gap, Austin Jeremiah Lane, 22, of Norton and Chey­enne Cassie Carico, 20, of Norton, all pled guilty in recent weeks to […]