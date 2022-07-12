Trust.txt to Spotlight Publications for the Virginia Press Associationin

By LMCCarty | on July 12, 2022

Transparency system developed by the non- profit JournalList uses ties with professional and industry groups as a "trust signal" The Virginia Press Association is joining a news industry trans­parency initiative that helps to automatically identify and verify the credentials of its more than 160 member publi­cations across the com­monwealth. Using the Trust.txt f ramework developed by the nonprofit orga­nization JournalList, […]

Sorry! An active online subscription is required to access this content.

Please login below or Subscribe today!