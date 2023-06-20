Twin Springs High School Honor Roll

The following students from Twin Springs High School made the honor roll for the fourth nine weeks. Eighth Grade First Honor Roll Kaedyn Barber, Bella Castle, Valerie Culbertson, Aiden Dougherty and Colten Johnson. Second Honor Roll Landyn Caughron, Hanah Lane, Ana Lopes, Evelyn Mitchell, Brynlie Ramey, Gian Reina, Emma Ross and Rendyl Tomlinson. Ninth Grade First Honor Roll Aubrey Collins, […]