Two Gate City Police Cars Outfitted With StarChase Equipment

Gate City’s Town Council discussed eye­sores, hazards and im­provements, which in­cluded an introduction of the police depart­ment’s new StarChase equipment at their Sep­tember monthly meet­ing. Held last Tuesday in the Gate City Town Hall, all five council members - Tyler Kilgo­re, Cotton Roberts, Wallace Ross Jr., Pat Elliott and Dexter Har­mon – along with Mayor Jamie Lawson, Town Manager Greg […]