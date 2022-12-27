U.Va.-Wise Celebrates First Community Entrepreneur Cohort, Seeks New Participants for 2023

In October, the University of Virginia’s College at Wise (U.Va.- Wise) and Opportunity SWVA partners celebrated its inaugural group completing the CO.STARTERS Core program, powered by the Hatch Business Accelerator. Now, U.Va.- Wise is already seeking its next set of aspiring Southwest Virginia business owners for 2023. The 10-week program equips aspiring entrepreneurs with the insights, relationships and tools needed […]
Sorry! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!