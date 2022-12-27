U.Va.-Wise Celebrates First Community Entrepreneur Cohort, Seeks New Participants for 2023

In October, the Uni­versity of Virginia’s College at Wise (U.Va.- Wise) and Opportunity SWVA partners cel­ebrated its inaugural group completing the CO.STARTERS Core program, powered by the Hatch Business Ac­celerator. Now, U.Va.- Wise is already seeking its next set of aspiring Southwest Virginia business owners for 2023. The 10-week pro­gram equips aspiring entrepreneurs with the insights, relationships and tools needed […]