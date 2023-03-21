U.Va.-Wise Leads Effort to Expand High School, College Internships

Southwest Virginia high school and college students will soon have more access to high-quality paid and academic credit internships in a wide variety of fields, including valuable skilled trades. These opportunities are made possible by a new $250,000 grant led by the University of Virginia’s College at Wise (U.Va.-Wise). The two-year grant is part of the Innovative Internship Partnership Program, […]
Sorry! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!