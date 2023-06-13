VCEDA Grant to Heart of Appalachia to Boost Marketing

The marketing of tourism-related busi­nesses and assets locat­ed in the seven-county, one city area of VCEDA received a boost recent­ly as an up to $50,000 grant was awarded to the Heart of Appalachia Tourism Authority from the Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority (VCEDA) Tourism Capital Im­provement Matching Fund. The Heart of Appa­lachia Tourism Author­ity (HOA) was created by the Virginia […]