VCEDA Grant to Heart of Appalachia to Boost Marketing

The marketing of tourism-related businesses and assets located in the seven-county, one city area of VCEDA received a boost recently as an up to $50,000 grant was awarded to the Heart of Appalachia Tourism Authority from the Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority (VCEDA) Tourism Capital Improvement Matching Fund. The Heart of Appalachia Tourism Authority (HOA) was created by the Virginia […]
Sorry! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!