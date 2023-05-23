Virginia Ag Secretary Visits ASD’s Hub in Duffield

Appalachian Sus­tainable Development (ASD) hosted a dinner event Saturday in an effort to bring together volunteers, stakehold­ers, farmers and the Virginia Secretary of Agriculture and Forest­ry as they launch a new beef program. The event was held at 6 p.m. at the ASD food hub in Duffield, across from the Pioneer Center for Business Op­portunity. Beginning in 1995, Appalachian Sustain­able […]