Virginia Transportation Navigator Receives $100,000 to Expand

The Virginia Depart­ment of Rail and Public Transportation (DRPT) received $100,000 from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Feder­al Transit Administra­tion (FTA) this month to expand and enhance Virginia Transportation Navigator, a one-call, one-click directory of public and human ser­vice transportation, as well as mobility man­agement and travel training services. Transportation Navi­gator is Virginia’s most thorough database of public transit, human […]