Virginia Transportation Navigator Receives $100,000 to Expand

The Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation (DRPT) received $100,000 from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Transit Administration (FTA) this month to expand and enhance Virginia Transportation Navigator, a one-call, one-click directory of public and human service transportation, as well as mobility management and travel training services. Transportation Navigator is Virginia’s most thorough database of public transit, human […]
Sorry! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!