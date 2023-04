Athletes from across the Mid-Atlantic region will convene at New River Trail State Park on Sept. 16 for the New River Trail Challenge Triathlon, a three-stage, 65.2-mile race. The Challenge, which is a part of the Virginia State Parks Adventure Se­ries, begins with a 40-mile out-and-back bike leg, followed by a 12.1-mile downriver kayak paddle and ends with a half-marathon […]