Visitor Spending Reached $1.2 Billion in Southwest Virginia in 2022

Visitor spending in Southwest Virginia reached $1.2 billion, a nearly 10 percent change over 2021. Tourism supported jobs in Southwest Virginia totaled 11,499 while local tourism-related taxes were $59.5 million. According to the Virginia Tourism Corporation (VTC), tourism in Virginia generated $30.3 billion in visitor spending in 2022, an increase of 20.3 percent from 2021, exceeding 2019 levels by 4.4 […]