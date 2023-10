Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal crash in Smyth Coun­ty. The crash occurred Sept. 26, 2023, at 10:05 a.m. on Route 16, less than a mile south of Dry Run Rd. A 2005 Saturn Vue was traveling north on Route 16 when it sud­denly braked. The vehi­cle ran off the right side of the road, struck an embankment and […]