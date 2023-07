Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal crash in Buchanan County. The crash occurred July 3, 2023, at 3:38 p.m. on Route 83, less than a mile west of Route 701. A 2002 Chevrolet Avalanche was traveling west on Route 83 when it crossed the centerline and struck head-on an eastbound 2019 Nissan Frontier. The two vehicles came to rest […]