VT Target Industry Analysis Results Presented to VCEDA

target indus­tries the Virginia Coal­field Economic De­velopment Authority (VCEDA) should con­tinue to prioritize to promote job growth and investment were identi­fied in a recent industry strategic analysis con­ducted by the Virginia Tech Center for Eco­nomic and Community Engagement. The findings in that report, commissioned by VCEDA, were pre­sented to the VCEDA board at a meeting of the board earlier this […]