Last Tuesday, the Weber City Town Coun­cil met for their regular monthly meeting where they voted to move for­ward on projects to help the town’s fire depart­ment. Mayor Chris Pow­ers was present for the 7 p.m. meeting, re­turning from his leave, along with Town Attor­ney Mike Carrico and council members Eileen Deckard, Derek Pearcy, Greg Smith, Teresa Til­son and Zachary […]