In a special meet­ing held last Thursday to approve their bud­get just in time for the July 1 deadline, the We­ber City Town Council unanimously approved their recently discussed budget changes. Mayor Chris Powers, Town Attorney Mike Carrico and council members Justin Add­ington, Eileen Deck­ard, Derek Pearcy, Te­resa Tilson and Zachary Salyer were all in at­tendance at the June 29 […]