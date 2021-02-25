Obituaries

Carolyn Ann Darnell

Carolyn Ann Darnell

| March 2, 2022

Carolyn Ann Summey Darnell, 70, Nickelsville, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, at the Holston Valley Medical Center. Carolyn was born on March 26, 1951 to the late John and...

Shirley Cox

| March 2, 2022

Shirley Cox, 86, of Duffield, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022 after a brief illness. She was born on Jan. 4, 1936 to the late Ernest Franklin Cox and Emma...

Raymond Fig

Raymond Fig

| March 2, 2022

Raymond Fig, 93, Gate City, passed away Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, at Holston Valley Medical Center. Raymond was born Dec. 27, 1928 in Osaka in Wise County and was the...

Doug Jackson

Doug Jackson

| March 2, 2022

Kenneth Douglas (Doug) Jackson, 81, passed away Monday, Feb. 21, 2022 peacefully surrounded by his family. He was born in Kingsport and raised in Nickelsville by his “Grandaddy” Bond (Charles...

Opinion

Quinn Summary – Evolution?

LMCCarty by Rix Quinn | March 2, 2022

Not long ago, I heard somebody say he didn’t think people were highly evolved. I disagree. Humans possess remarkable powers....

Daily Walk

LMCCarty Brenda Kegley
Special Writer | March 2, 2022

He Was Rich But Became Poor Kyle Akers Feb. 2, 1986 There are three facts we need to remember about...

Quinn Summary – School Lessons

LMCCarty by Rix Quinn | March 2, 2022

At lunch a few weeks ago an old friend asked, “What lessons did you learn from your school years?” Well,...

Faith FOCUS

Faith FOCUS

WHAT IS REVIVAL?

LMCCarty | March 2, 2022

“...Revive us, and we will call upon Your name. LORD God of hosts, restore us; cause Your face to shine...

Community

Carter Fold Reopens Saturday for 2022 Season

Carter Fold Reopens Saturday for 2022 Season

| March 2, 2022

The music returns to this weekend to the stage of the world-famous Carter Family Fold in Hiltons. Saturday’s concert by...

Library Looking for Cutest Pet in Scott County

| March 2, 2022

A total of 20 entries are currently vying to be named as the Cutest Pet in Scott County at a...

Briefs

| March 2, 2022

Lonesome Pine Regional Library Board of Trustees meet Thursday, March 3 at 1 p.m. in the Harris Art Gallery at...