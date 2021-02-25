Quinn Summary – Evolution?
Not long ago, I heard somebody say he didn’t think people were highly evolved. I disagree. Humans possess remarkable powers....
Daily Walk
He Was Rich But Became Poor Kyle Akers Feb. 2, 1986 There are three facts we need to remember about...
Quinn Summary – School Lessons
At lunch a few weeks ago an old friend asked, “What lessons did you learn from your school years?” Well,...
Faith FOCUSWHAT IS REVIVAL?
“...Revive us, and we will call upon Your name. LORD God of hosts, restore us; cause Your face to shine...
Carter Fold Reopens Saturday for 2022 Season
The music returns to this weekend to the stage of the world-famous Carter Family Fold in Hiltons. Saturday’s concert by...
Library Looking for Cutest Pet in Scott County
A total of 20 entries are currently vying to be named as the Cutest Pet in Scott County at a...