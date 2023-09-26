Arrest Report

Editor’s note: The following information was provided by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office. Sept. 4 Rudy Joe Queen, 45, Nickelsville, violation of probation (3 counts). Christopher Donivan Sapp, 26, Gate City, obstruction of justice, intoxicated in public. Catina Carol Hayden, 51, address unknown, DWI second offense within 5 years, fraud, give false info to law enforcement officer. Michael Edward Elliott, […]