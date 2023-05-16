Dental Project

Students from Mountain Empire Community College’s Health Sciences Division recently participated in a research project with Mountain Empire Older Citizens (MEOC) and UVA’s Cancer Center Southwest Virginia Community Advisory Board. The Appalachian Voices project allowed health sciences students to design a public service announcement to encourage HPV immunization, which is an important form of cancer prevention. Three winners were selected, […]
