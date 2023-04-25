DMV Debuts Refreshed Virginia Driver’s License, ID Card Design

By LMCCarty | on April 25, 2023

Beginning April 24, the Virginia Depart­ment of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is releasing a refreshed design of Vir­ginia driver’s licenses and ID cards. The new credentials incorporate the next generation of enhanced security features that are resistant to coun­terfeiting and illustrate the beauty of iconic Vir­ginia imagery. While the current credential offers a view of the outside of the Virginia State […]

