A Sparta, N.C.-based band performs Saturday, Oct. 8 at 7:30 p.m. at the Carter Family Fold in Hiltons. Gap Civial features Caroline Beverley on guitar, Chris Johnson on banjo, Lucas Pasley on fiddle and Kyle Dean Smith on bass. Their music is rooted in the old time traditions of the Sparta, Lowgap, Whitetop and Galax region – an area famous […]