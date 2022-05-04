Gate City Freshman Elected 2022-23 FCCLA State Officer

As just a freshman, Gate City High School freshman Abby Vermilion was selected as an upcoming leader in an organization that prepares students for future leadership roles. At the 2022 Virginia Association of Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) State Leadership and Recognition Conference held April 1-3 in Virginia Beach, Vermillion was elected as the State First Vice […]
Sorry! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!