School Board Holds FY22 Budget Closeout Meeting

The Scott County School Board met last Tuesday in their yearend close out meeting to approve cafeteria and school expenditures and close out the 2021-22 school budget as they move into the new fiscal year. Superintendent John Ferguson and board members David Templeton, Steve Sallee Jr., Bill Houseright, Gail McConnell and Robin Hood were all present. Assistant Superintendent Jason Smith, […]
Sorry! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!